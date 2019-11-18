Market Overview

BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 18, 2019
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL), today announced that BlackLine's management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Presentation time: 11:25 a.m. PDT

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Location: New York, NY
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Presentation time: 11:20 a.m. EDT

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Nearly 2,900 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc., visit https://www.blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alexandra Geller
BlackLine
747.242.2863
alex.geller@blackline.com

