Ayr Strategies Strengthens Team with Key New Executives

Promotes Brad Asher to Chief Financial Officer

Appoints Jason Griffith as Chief Integration Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE:AYR, OTCQX:AYRSF) ("Ayr" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a presence in the western and eastern U.S., has promoted Brad Asher from controller to chief financial officer, and appointed Jason Griffith as chief integration officer, both effective November 19, 2019.

Asher is an accomplished finance and accounting professional with unique cross-sector experience spanning financial institutions to tech start-ups. He previously served as the controller for Ayr, where he was instrumental in implementing the necessary software and financial controls to drive efficiencies across the company's portfolio of businesses. Prior to Ayr, he was the vice president controller at a global ad-tech company. Asher began his career at KPMG, where he led teams across multiple sectors.

Griffith is a proven leader who has spent his 25-year career building global businesses. As a senior executive at Bank of America, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies, he excelled at leading teams to design and implement comprehensive plans that addressed the complex needs for fast growing, high touch businesses in a highly regulated industry. Griffith will play a key role managing Ayr's operating businesses and executing the company's strategy to drive continued organic growth.

"Appointing Brad and Jason marks an important step in strengthening our team as we execute our various strategic initiatives," said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr. "Investing in our people and operations is imperative as we further drive operating efficiencies and outsized organic growth across our portfolio of businesses. Brad and Jason each bring unique backgrounds and skillsets to fill critical roles, and their leadership experience will be an invaluable asset to our finance and operations teams."

Asher succeeds COO/Interim CFO Jennifer Drake, who will remain at Ayr Strategies in her role as COO, and Griffith will assume a newly created position at the company.

About Ayr Strategies Inc.

Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com .

Company Contact:

Jennifer Drake, COO

T: (212) 299-7606