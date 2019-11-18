ConnectGEN Appoints Chief Executive Officer and Acquires Solar Portfolio

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectGEN LLC ("ConnectGEN"), a Houston-based clean energy portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, today announced that Caton Fenz has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.



"Many of us have known or worked with Caton for over a decade before he joined ConnectGEN as the Chief Development Officer in 2018. We are fortunate to have someone of Caton's caliber and experience assume this important leadership role," remarked ConnectGEN Chairman Gabriel Alonso. "We are entering a critical phase in the U.S. clean energy market and Caton's experience will be critical to successfully implement the company's long-term strategy," said Alonso.

Additionally, on October 28, ConnectGEN partnered with EDP Renewables North America in a 50/50 joint venture to acquire a 278 MW solar portfolio from First Solar, Inc. The portfolio consists of three plants located in Arizona, California and Nevada, each of which is fully contracted under long-term power purchase agreements and expected to achieve commercial operations in the next few months.

"We have positioned the ConnectGEN platform over the last 18 months to both develop and acquire projects of this size," said Fenz. "This acquisition accelerates ConnectGEN's strategy of developing and commercializing high-quality clean energy and energy storage projects across North America."

About ConnectGEN

Founded in 2018, ConnectGEN's strategy is to apply its proven ability to develop, construct and operate clean energy assets to create a multi-technology portfolio of generation and storage projects across North America. The company currently is developing over 3,500 MW of wind, solar and energy storage projects across 7 U.S. states.

About Quantum Energy Partners