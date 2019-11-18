Liberty Gold Announces Receipt of US$4,000,000 and Amended Definitive Agreement to Sell the Halilağa Porphyry Copper Gold Deposit in Turkey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a US$4,000,000 nonrefundable pre-payment from Cengiz Holdings A.Ș. ("Cengiz") for the sale of its 40% interest in the Halilağa copper gold porphyry deposit ("Halilağa" or "the Project"), located in Biga Province, northwest Turkey.



The terms of the original share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") for the sale of its interest in Halilağa (see press release of July 12, 2019 1) were amended (the "Amended Agreement") as follows:

Terms of the Amended Agreement

US$4,000,000 nonrefundable payment (received)

US$6,000,000 on closing of the amended sale agreement, August 15 th , 2020

, 2020 US$6,000,000 on the first anniversary of the closing date, August 15 th , 2021

, 2021 US$6,000,000 on the second anniversary of the closing date, August 15th, 2022

The first and second anniversary payments will be bank guaranteed.

Cengiz will acquire Liberty Gold's 40% interest in the Project by purchasing the Company's shares representing 40% of a Turkish holding corporation (the "Transaction"). As a result of the Transaction, Liberty Gold will receive a total of US$22 million, unchanged in aggregate from the original Agreement.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

Proceeds from this transaction will be used to fast-track the drill program at Liberty Gold's Black Pine high grade Carlin–style oxide gold property in southern Idaho. The 2020 drill program will be expanded to include an estimated 45,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling and resource estimation, core drilling and metallurgical column testing. The program will expand on exceptional results thus far in 2019, augmenting historical results showing shallow oxide gold mineralization present over a 7 square kilometer area.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold will continue to own 60% of the TV Tower project in the Biga Province that contains a large number of exploration targets including the Kucukdag high-sulphidation gold-silver-copper deposit, several drill-tested high sulphidation oxide gold discoveries, low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver veins and three drill confirmed porphyry copper-gold discoveries.

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Goldstrike, Black Pine and Kinsley Mountain, all of which are past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.



