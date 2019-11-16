China Gold International Reports Change in Board Composition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG, HKEx: 2099)) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces that, effective immediately, its board of directors (the "Board") has accepted the following change in the Board composition.



The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that Mr. SONG Xin (先生) has resigned as the Chairman and Executive Director of the Company with effect from November 14, 2019, Vancouver time. Mr. SONG tendered his resignation in order to assume and devote his time to his new position as Chairman of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd.



Mr. SONG has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in respect of his resignation.



The Company offers its sincere gratitude and the highest respect to Mr. Song for his dedicated leadership, services and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure and wishes him every success in his new endeavour.

China Gold International Resources will issue a further announcement in relation to appointment of the new Chairman as and when appropriate.



About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The Company's objective is to continue to build shareholder value by growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and aggressively acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

