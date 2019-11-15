Nabis Holdings Announces Changes to the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC:NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis™" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced the appointment of Yoni Ashurov, Founder and CEO of MWR Life, to the Company's Board of Directors effective November 15, 2019, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Liran Kandinov.



Liran Kandinov has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors in order to focus on other business and personal obligations.

"Liran has been instrumental in Nabis' growth since our inception. His professional expertise and enthusiasm for developing our early business strategy and crafting our first agreements and partnerships has been invaluable. The Nabis Team wish him all the best in his future endeavours," commented Shay Shnet, CEO & Director.

Mr. Ashurov is an expert in designing and building scalable business infrastructures to market a diverse line of products and services, resulting in extensive long-term growth and profitability for his companies and stakeholders.

Mr. Shnet adds, "Yoni brings a fresh business acumen to the Board. His impressive qualifications including global international real estate sales and development, energy efficiency technology and financial services will lend a unique perspective to Nabis. We look forward to his diverse background and passion about success."

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 8,725,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "Plan") to certain Officers, Directors and Employees of the Company ("RSU Recipients"). The RSU's have been granted to the RSU Recipients as compensation for their services to the Company and as an incentive mechanism to foster long-term success of the Company. Each RSU carries the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting; certain RSU Recipients have vesting conditions attached to their grant. The issuance of the RSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan and all required approvals, including, if applicable, the approval of the CSE.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: 212-896-1267

Nabis@kcsa.com