SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HLND, TNCB, RARX, and IPHS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC:HLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC:HLND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, HLND shareholders will receive 0.273 shares of FCBC for each HLND share that they own. If you own HLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/highlands-bankshares-inc/

Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC:TNCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC:TNCB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Reliant Bancorp, Inc. ("RBNC") (NASDAQ:RBNC). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TNCB shareholders will be entitled to receive $17.13 in cash and 0.769 shares of RBNC for each TNCB share that they own. If you own TNCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/tennessee-community-bank-holdings-inc/

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by UCB S.A. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, RARX shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each RARX share that they own. If you own RARX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc/

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)