Sysco Announces Election of New Director

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announced that Stephanie Lundquist was elected to the company's board of directors today at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, expanding the size of the board to 13 members. The election of Ms. Lundquist represents the board's ongoing commitment to ensuring its members possess the skills, experience and qualifications necessary to successfully establish and oversee management's execution of the company's strategic priorities.

"We are very pleased to welcome Stephanie to our board," said Tom Bené, Sysco's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Her strategic leadership skills and depth of experience spanning both food and consumer segments will be extremely beneficial to Sysco as we continue to position the company for future success."

Stephanie A. Lundquist, 43, has served as president, food and beverage of Target Corporation since January 2019. During her nearly 14-year career with Target, together with her prior service in the retail sector, Ms. Lundquist has acquired extensive experience in the areas of executive leadership and management, business operations, including both retail and in-store foodservice, strategy development, human resources and talent management, as well as distribution and supply chain, both domestically and internationally.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, including Sysco's 2019 CSR Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .

