MEDIA INVITATION: The 15th edition of the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge will be held on November 16, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 15, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) invites the media to attend the 15th edition of the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge, which will be held on November 16, 2019, at the Morgan Firestone Arena in Ancaster. Since 2002, the CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund has raised $3.8 million for charity through this event.

A team of CN employees will be facing off against a team of former Montreal Canadiens players coached by Chris Nilan and made up of Patrice Brisebois, Mathieu Dandenault, Mike Weaver, John Leclair, Stéphane Richer and Keith Acton. All proceeds from this friendly match will be donated to charitable organizations supported by the CN Community Fund committed to supporting and protecting children such as 360 Kids, Halton Learning Foundation and Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer.

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2019
   
Time: 10:30 a.m.: Doors opens
  11:00 a.m.: VIP skating
  12:30 p.m.: Start of game
   
Location: Morgan Firestone Arena
  385 Jerseyville Road W, Ancaster, Ontario
   
Cost: Free general admission
  VIP skating and game is $25
   

Tickets will be sold at the door. For more details about the event, go to the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge website.

About the CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund
CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund, which has been in existence for over 50 years, stands out as a Canadian leader due to its exemplary practices.  The Fund, run by CN employees and pensioners acting on behalf of their colleagues, organizes fundraising activities and annual campaigns in support of various Canadian charities. Over the past 10 years, the Fund has raised more than C$17 million to benefit non-profit organizations dedicated to helping those in need.

About CN
CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America.For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contact:
Chantale Lauzon
President and CEO
CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund
514-229-4307
chantale.lauzon@cn.ca

