SANUWAVE Health Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SUWANEE, Ga., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 with the SEC on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call today, November 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Highlights from the third quarter and last few weeks:

Expect Q4 revenue to exceed $1million, due to the Brazil deal, Strong International orders, and domestic procedural revenue commencing.

Placed 58 dermaPACE ® Systems in the United States in total by the end of the third quarter and have achieved 70 placed by the end of October. On track to reach 85 by end of November and 110 by year end. We plan to place at least 300 in 2020.

Presented abstracts, symposium, and posters at four conferences in third quarter; DFCon, SAWC, AAWC Sacramento and Wounds Canada. Our global partners also participated in three conferences.

Over 200 patients treated and over 1,500 treatments performed.

Over 200 clinicians certified to use and treat with dermaPACE System.

Successful completion of Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) and Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

Attendance at Global Diabetic Foot Course (GDFC) in Muscat, Oman with our partners in the region, Taiba Healthcare and MenaCare.

Signing of a term sheet for a Brazilian joint venture for the dermaPACE System with IDIC Group of São Paulo, Brazil. Fees for partnership are $600,000 with cash payments already occurring.

Signing of a distribution partnership agreement with Ametus Group for the commercialization of the dermaPACE System.

"SANUWAVE's focus during 2019 remains placing devices with qualified clinicians in fifteen target states. We have added some significant talent in 2019 with new employees joining us from very well established wound companies and medical backgrounds. The buzz around our device and product is growing through our expanded presence at tradeshows, addition of new hires, published articles, increased social media footprint, but most importantly through word of mouth from professionals to each other about how great and successful the device is in treating DFU's. Third quarter was one of our busier quarters on record for activity and the team performed extremely well. We also began to refine our processes from learnings in the field. The refinement in implementation and support and sales cycles will help improve our efficiency and customer interactions as we move forward. Through these process improvements we are comfortable that we will achieve our placement goals for 2019. Added to this comfort is the recently announced agreement with Ametus Group to help support and accelerate our growth in 2019, 2020 and beyond. The playbook we are following is the same playbook used by many successful medical device companies. The fourth quarter will begin the revenue trends from all the hard work as we begin recognizing revenue from these placements. We are confident we will exceed one million dollars in revenue in the fourth quarter driven by Brazil, other international partners and dermaPACE procedural revenue. We are still working with our auditing firm to determine how much of the initial procedural revenue will be recognized in Q4, and we will discuss this more on the year end call," stated Kevin Richardson, CEO.

SANUWAVE President, Shri Parikh added, "The 300 qualified customer leads from the past four wound care conferences and ongoing payments of reimbursement claims activity continue to validate the cost efficiency of SANUWAVE's dermaPACE technology on the treatment of DFUs and the cost avoidance of amputation. Commercializing this only FDA cleared shockwave technology, with our new and growing sales and clinical professionals experienced in wound care together with clinicians that are deeply committed to driving positive change in today's healthcare ecosystem is highly rewarding."

Goals for 2019 and update on progress

110 dermaPACE system placements and 300 certified users

58 at end of Q3, 85 by end of November, and 110 by year end 200 certified users on track for over 300 by year end

Finish with at least 10 million covered lives for insurance reimbursement

Launch 2-3 domestic clinical studies. On track with 2 perfusion studies and dosage study under way

Add 3-4 new countries. On track to exceed this goal.

Add additional advisors to our scientific board. On track for additions in second half

Add other key senior management positions. Continuous process with success to date.

This year sets the stage for SANUWAVE to shift from a clinical research company to a rapidly growing commercialization company. The process involves placing devices, training clinicians, gaining reimbursement, and supporting the infrastructure with more clinical research, published articles, and case studies. The method will allow SANUWAVE to achieve the goal of delivering a dermaPACE System anywhere and everywhere a DFU is treated. This allows SANUWAVE to accomplish the vision of providing a positive impact on life and the environment, one shock at a time.

We are well on our way of achieving our stated goals for 2019 which will allow for rapid revenue growth in 2020 and beyond. Our stated long term goal is to reach 2,000 placed devices and $100 million in Revenue in three to four years. To accomplish this long term goal, we establish yearly goals and objectives by which investors can measure managements performance. 2019 is on track to meet or exceed our objectives for the year. SANUWAVE will release their goals for 2020 in early 2020, but plan to have at least 300 devices placed during 2020 as part of those goals.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $197,640, compared to $595,789 for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $398,149, or 67%. Revenue resulted primarily from sales in Europe and Asia/Pacific of our orthoPACE devices and related applicators. The decrease in revenue for 2019 was primarily due to a return of sales of devices and applicators as a result of the termination of distribution deal with Johnfk Medical Inc. ("FKS"), lower sales of refurbished applicators and lower upfront international distribution fees, as compared to the prior year. This is partially offset by device sales in Asia/Pacific. Although procedures occurred in the third quarter, we did not begin to bill and receive payments from vendors until the fourth quarter.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $2,460,372, compared to $3,082,551 for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $622,179, or 20%. Research and development expenses decreased by $322,249. The decrease was due to a reclassification of employees and related costs from research and development to general and administrative in 2019 and lower stock based compensation expense as compared to the prior year. This is partially offset by an increase in contracting for temporary services and increased study expenses related to our dosage study in Poland. Selling and marketing expenses increased by $124,818. The increase was due to an increase in hiring of trainers and salespeople, increased travel expenses for placement and training related to the commercialization of dermaPACE and increased participation in domestic tradeshows. General and administrative expenses decreased by $441,377. The decrease was due to a decrease in stock based compensation expense related to options issued in 2018, lease expense related to pay-off of lease agreement for devices in 2018 and lower outside consultant costs. This is partially offset by an increase in salary, bonus and benefits related to new hires in 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $2,748,018, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $825,142, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018, an increase in the net loss of $1,922,876, or 233%.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $38,107 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and decreased by $657,873 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net cash used by operating activities was $4,684,611 and $2,271,566, respectively, primarily consisting of compensation costs, dermaPACE commercialization activities and general corporate operations. The increase of $2,413,045 in the use of cash for operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period for 2018, was primarily due to the increased accrued operating and payroll related expenses and increased inventory and prepaid expenses in 2019. Net cash used by investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, consisted of purchase of property and equipment of $28,990 and $32,171, respectively. Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $4,738,556, which consisted of $1,378,142 from the exercise of warrants, $1,215,000 from the issuance of short term notes payable, $90,000 from increase in related party line of credit and $2,055,414 from advances from related parties. Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $1,663,063, which consisted of $144,000 net from advances from related parties, $38,528 from exercise of warrants, $1,159,785 from the issuance of convertible promissory notes, $184,750 from issuance of short term notes payable and $136,000 net from increase in line of credit, related party.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) ( www.SANUWAVE.com ) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com .

SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 402,656 $ 364,549 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 56,308 234,774 Due from related parties - 1,228 Inventory 290,936 357,820 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 208,118 125,111 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 958,018 1,083,482 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 79,300 77,755 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS 576,927 - OTHER ASSETS 30,058 16,491 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,644,303 $ 1,177,728 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,697,051 $ 1,592,643 Accrued expenses 816,866 689,280 Accrued employee compensation 1,181,813 340,413 Contract liabilities 61,429 131,797 Lease liability - right of use 227,981 - Advances from related parties 1,094,765 - Line of credit, related parties 338,279 883,224 Accrued interest, related parties 1,679,975 1,171,782 Short term notes payable 1,061,408 1,883,163 Convertible promissory notes, net 1,012,458 2,652,377 Notes payable, related parties, net 5,372,743 5,372,743 Warrant liability - 1,769,669 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 14,544,768 16,487,091 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Contract liabilities 61,179 46,736 Lease liability - right of use 356,530 - TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 417,709 46,736 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,962,477 16,533,827 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT PREFERRED STOCK, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES A CONVERTIBLE, par value $0.001, 6,175 designated; 6,175 shares issued and 0 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018 - - PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES B CONVERTIBLE, par value $0.001, 293 designated; 293 shares issued and 0 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018 - - COMMON STOCK, par value $0.001, 350,000,000 shares authorized; 245,768,619 and 155,665,138 issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018, respectively 245,768 155,665 ADDITIONAL PAID-IN CAPITAL 109,488,657 101,153,882 ACCUMULATED DEFICIT (123,002,883 ) (116,602,778 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (49,716 ) (62,868 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (13,318,174 ) (15,356,099 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 1,644,303 $ 1,177,728







SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES Product $ 158,855 $ 240,759 $ 444,087 $ 703,054 License fees 16,250 335,697 189,307 623,570 Other revenue 22,535 19,333 59,185 66,647 TOTAL REVENUES 197,640 595,789 692,579 1,393,271 COST OF REVENUES Product 91,179 151,624 334,749 413,447 Other 31,744 31,970 67,908 102,256 TOTAL COST OF REVENUES 122,923 183,594 402,657 515,703 GROSS MARGIN 74,717 412,195 289,922 877,568 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development 299,903 622,152 867,825 1,339,933 Selling and marketing 335,472 210,654 901,031 268,051 General and administrative 1,802,659 2,244,036 4,746,519 5,163,044 Depreciation 22,338 5,709 40,150 16,733 Loss on sale of property and equipment - - - 3,170 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 2,460,372 3,082,551 6,555,525 6,790,931 OPERATING LOSS (2,385,655 ) (2,670,356 ) (6,265,603 ) (5,913,363 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain (loss) on warrant valuation adjustment - 2,241,008 227,669 428,846 Interest expense (182,001 ) (195,613 ) (1,120,440 ) (3,486,878 ) Interest expense, related party (175,522 ) (199,991 ) (508,193 ) (583,448 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange (4,840 ) (190 ) (13,199 ) (15,213 ) TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET (362,363 ) 1,845,214 (1,414,163 ) (3,656,693 ) NET LOSS (2,748,018 ) (825,142 ) (7,679,766 ) (9,570,056 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustments (14,061 ) (6,230 ) 13,152 (17,199 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (2,762,079 ) $ (831,372 ) $ (7,666,614 ) $ (9,587,255 ) LOSS PER SHARE: Net loss - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 211,423,362 151,852,757 181,088,995 147,550,321







SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (UNAUDITED) Preferred Stock Common Stock Number of Number of Accumulated Shares Shares Other Issued and Issued and Additional Paid- Accumulated Comprehensive Outstanding Par Value Outstanding Par Value in Capital Deficit Loss Total Balances as of January 1, 2018 - $ - 139,300,122 $ 139,300 $ 94,995,040 $ (104,971,384 ) $ (43,783 ) $ (9,880,827 ) Net loss - - - - - (5,856,655 ) - (5,856,655 ) Cashless warrant exercises - - 1,023,130 1,023 117,815 - - 118,838 Proceeds from warrant exercise - - 175,666 176 13,352 - - 13,528 Shares issued for services - - 551,632 552 78,448 - - 79,000 Warrants issued with convertible promissory notes - - - - 808,458 - - 808,458 Beneficial conversion feature on convertible promissory notes - - - - 709,827 - - 709,827 Warrants issued with promissory note - - - - 36,104 - - 36,104 Beneficial conversion feature on promissory notes - - - - 35,396 - - 35,396 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 935 935 Balances as of March 31, 2018 - $ - 141,050,550 $ 141,051 $ 96,794,440 $ (110,828,039 ) $ (42,848 ) $ (13,935,396 ) Net loss - - - - - (2,888,259 ) - (2,888,259 ) Warrant exercises - - 227,273 227 24,773 - - 25,000 Cashless warrant exercises - - 4,606,675 4,607 (4,607 ) - - - Shares issued for services - - 71,532 71 27,429 - - 27,500 Warrants issued for services - - - - 737,457 - - 737,457 Conversion of promissory notes - - 5,896,727 5,897 642,743 - - 648,640 Stock-based compensation - - - - 836,796 - - 836,796 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (11,904 ) (11,904 ) Balances as of June 30, 2018 - $ - 151,852,757 $ 151,853 $ 99,059,031 $ (113,716,298 ) $ (54,752 ) $ (14,560,166 ) Net loss - - - - - (2,966,150 ) - (2,966,150 ) Cashless warrant exercises - - 653,859 654 (654 ) - - - Conversion of promissory notes - - 2,600,511 2,600 283,456 - - 286,056 Stock-based compensation - - - - 1,637,700 - - 1,637,700 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (6,230 ) (6,230 ) Balances as of September 30, 2018 - $ - 155,107,127 $ 155,107 $ 100,979,533 $ (116,682,448 ) $ (60,982 ) $ (15,608,790 ) Balances as of January 1, 2019 - - 155,665,138 155,665 101,153,882 (116,602,778 ) (62,868 ) (15,356,099 ) Net loss - - - - - (2,197,317 ) - (2,197,317 ) Cashless warrant exercises - - 704,108 704 (704 ) - - - Proceeds from warrant exercise - - 620,000 620 52,580 - - 53,200 Other warrant exercise - - 3,333,334 3,334 263,333 - - 266,667 Reclassification of warrant liability to equity - - - - 262,339 1,279,661 - 1,542,000 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (2,398 ) (2,398 ) Balances as of March 31, 2019 - $ - 160,322,580 $ 160,323 $ 101,731,430 $ (117,520,434 ) $ (65,266 ) $ (15,693,947 ) Net loss - - - - - (2,734,431 ) - (2,734,431 ) Cashless warrant exercises - - 2,997,375 2,997 13,003 - - 16,000 Proceeds from warrant exercise - - 17,051,769 17,052 1,333,005 - - 1,350,057 Other warrant exercise - - 5,804,167 5,804 451,697 - - 457,501 Conversion of line of credit, related parties to equity - - 2,475,000 2,475 177,525 - - 180,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 31,758 - - 31,758 Warrants issued for consulting services - - - - 36,067 - - 36,067 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 1,489 1,489 Balances as of June 30, 2019 - $ - 188,650,891 $ 188,651 $ 103,774,485 $ (120,254,865 ) $ (63,777 ) $ (16,355,506 ) Net loss - - - - - (2,748,018 ) - (2,748,018 ) Cashless warrant exercises - - 1,710,674 1,711 18,289 - - 20,000 Proceeds from warrant exercise - - 10,506,593 10,506 961,528 - - 972,034 Other warrant exercise - - 40,355,006 40,355 4,014,500 - - 4,054,855 Conversion of line of credit, related parties to equity - - 4,545,455 4,545 495,455 - - 500,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 224,400 - - 224,400 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 14,061 14,061 Balances as of September 30, 2019 - $ - 245,768,619 $ 245,768 $ 109,488,657 $ (123,002,883 ) $ (49,716 ) $ (13,318,174 )





