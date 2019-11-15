Market Overview

Unum Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 15, 2019 7:30am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies for cancer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, New York
    Date: December 5, 2019, New York, NY
    Presentation time: 12:10 p.m. ET
    Presenter: Chuck Wilson, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

The presentation will be webcast live here and archived for approximately 90 days.

About Unum Therapeutics
Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum's novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), an autologous engineered T-cell therapy that combines the cell-killing ability of T cells and the tumor-targeting ability of co-administered antibodies to exert potent antitumor immune responses, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), designed to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a "bolt-on" transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum has multiple programs in Phase 1 clinical and preclinical testing, including; ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer and used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL; and BOXR1030 expressing the GOT2 transgene and targeting GPC3+ solid tumor cancers. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Follow Unum Therapeutics on social media: @UnumRx, and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Stephanie Ascher, 212-362-1200 
stephanie@sternir.com 

Media Contact:
Lissette Steele, 202-930-4762  
lsteele@vergescientific.com

