Metso's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2020

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, November 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EET

Metso Corporation will publish the following financial information in 2020:

Financial Statements Review for 2019 on February 6, 2020

Annual Report for 2019 during the week starting on February 24, 2020, at the latest

Interim Review for January - March 2020 on May 7, 2020

Half-Year Review for January - June 2020 on August 5, 2020

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on March 20, 2020. Metso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting with a separate invitation.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Metso approved on October 29, 2019, a plan to combine Metso's Minerals Business and Outotec to create Metso Outotec. As a result, Metso's Flow Control business will become the continuing business of the currently listed Metso, which will be subsequently renamed Neles, an independent listed company supplying flow control products and services. The completion of the demerger is targeted to be registered in the second quarter of 2020, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory and other approvals.

The financial information schedule for Metso Outotec and the future Neles for the latter part of 2020 will be published separately at a later date.

Metso Corporation



For further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 5132

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

