Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ashland board declares quarterly dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 14, 2019 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

Covington, Kentucky, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable December 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019. As of October 31, 2019, there were 60,183,754 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,700 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more. 

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations:                                                   Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek                                                           Joy L. Brock
+1 (302) 594-5010                                                      +1 (859) 815-3793
samrozek@ashland.com                                            jlbrock@ashland.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo