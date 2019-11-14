Market Overview

ERYTECH to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in London

Globe Newswire  
November 14, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
LYON, France and Cambridge, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer of ERYTECH, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in London on November 20, 2019. The presentation starts at 4:40 p.m. GMT/11:40 a.m. EST and will be webcast.

To access the live webcast, visit the "Investors" section of the ERYTECH website: www.erytech.com/investors/webcast/ and via the below link: wsw.com/webcast/jeff123/eryp/

Following the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the company website for 90 days, under the "Investors" section at investors.erytech.com.

About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH's primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell's altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of first-line triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study in second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia is ongoing in the Nordic countries of Europe.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its recently opened GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (NASDAQ:ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris ((ISIN code: FR0011471135, NASDAQ:ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

CONTACTS 

ERYTECH    
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO		 LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Investor Relations
Corey Davis, Ph.D.

 		 NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com

 +1 (212) 915 - 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com		 +33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a2e5d1f-9afd-4414-80c5-f2f9c062f9ca

