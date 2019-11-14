PURA – Puration Closes European Acquisition To Bottle CBD Beverages Locally

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA) today announced finalizing the acquisition of a German company that will enable PURA to bottle its CBD beverages locally for distribution throughout the European market. The acquisition was driven by PURA recently signing a distribution agreement in Europe for its EVERx CBD Sports Water with other CBD infused beverages to follow. The initial European distribution agreement is estimated to add $4 million in sales next year. Management indicates that the potential of European distribution beyond the initial $4 million projection warrants the establishment of a local bottling capacity. The European market for CBD is projected to reach nearly US $17 billion by 2023 . The bottling expansion in Europe is part of a bigger plan to expand bottling in Canada and Latin America. PURA announced a letter of intent for a second potential acquisition in Latin America similar to the acquisition in Germany. It is designed to establish a foothold for local bottling in the Latin American market just as the German acquisition is designed to establish a foothold in Europe. The legal Latin American cannabis market is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2028 . Look for more information soon on the Latin American LOI.



For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



