MERGER ALERT – AXE and IPHS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Merger Announcement: October 30, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, CD&R-managed funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Anixter common stock for $81.00 per share in cash.

To learn more about the AXE investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/anixter-international-inc

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Merger Announcement: October 21, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, One Rock will acquire all of Innophos' outstanding shares for $32.00 per share in cash.

To learn more about the IPHS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/innophos-holdings-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



