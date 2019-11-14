Market Overview

EXOS acquires Desert Institute of Physical Therapy

Globe Newswire  
November 14, 2019
PHOENIX, Az., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXOS, a global leader in human performance headquartered in Phoenix, is expanding their reach in the Phoenix market by joining forces with Desert Institute of Physical Therapy. 

The current clinical staff will continue to provide physical therapy services to the community while benefiting from the extra support and resources that will come from becoming an EXOS Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine location. EXOS will use their proven methodology and heritage, along with the knowledge and experience of the Desert Institute of Physical Therapy staff, to help bridge the gap from rehab to performance. Together, they'll focus on building customized care plans that actively engage patients throughout their journey to recovery.

"We're excited to combine EXOS' resources with the expert-level care our patients expect from Desert Institute of Physical Therapy," says Robb Blackaby, physical therapist and owner. "We feel that being a part of EXOS will strongly position us as the leader in physical therapy for our community and better equip us with cutting-edge techniques and methodology."

In addition to partnering with health systems to provide a continuum of care through rehabilitation services, facility management, and performance offerings, EXOS has previously worked with Phoenix-area sports teams, including players from the Arizona Coyotes, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Cardinals, and Arizona Diamondbacks. This new expansion will allow the company to increase access to EXOS performance and physical therapy services and better serve the greater Phoenix population. 

"Desert Institute of Physical Therapy has a history of helping patients achieve tremendous outcomes through unparalleled patient care, and we're excited to bring them into the EXOS family," says Brett Rivers, vice president of operations at EXOS Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine. "We look forward to leveraging our proven track record to build on that success. This is just the beginning of our plan to expand our scope in the next several years and become the trusted provider for performance and physical therapy in the greater Phoenix community."

To learn more about EXOS Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, visit teamexos.com/physical-therapy.

About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 20 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 4,500 people in over 600 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients including leaders in business, health care and community organizations, and world champions in sports. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com.

 

