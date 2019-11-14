Key Capital Acquires 20% of GoldVault

GoldVault Offers Gold Savings Incentives up to 50 Times Better Than Bank Interest

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC:KCPC) confirms settlement for a 20% interest in GoldVault, a fintech start-up offering breakthrough gold savings accounts that GoldVault advises will be launching globally in early 2020.

The gold savings accounts will offer savings incentives through discounts and rewards that provide the equivalent of 4.5% APY returns in gold, which is up to 50 times the average savings account interest rate paid by most banks. (See: www.goldvaultsaver.com)

Key Capital Chairman, Peter Boonen, today stated: "GoldVault incentivizes users to buy and save gold and there is no better way to build wealth than to accumulate gold. Affordable access to gold has been largely limited to high net-worth investors - they can purchase large quantities and afford the transaction costs, storage, and insurance fees. By offering gold savings incentives equivalent to 4.5% APY, and the ability for anyone to buy and save gold without worrying about fees, encourages users to adopt a habitual approach to saving."

GoldVault Accounts are held in gold bullion instead of dollars, pounds, or euros, etc. held in typical savings accounts. Additionally, as well as the discount and reward incentives for GoldVault Savings Account holders, if the gold price were at any time to escalate, as is increasingly forecast by many industry experts, account values could dramatically increase.

GoldVault points of difference and its advantage over banks and competitors include:

The ‘currency' is gold and, therefore, universal

Gold Savings Account incentives are equivalent to 4.5%APY

GoldVault will ultimately establish a Mint to fabricate its own gold bullion.

Global remittances and transfers anywhere will be free

Many industry experts expect gold to appreciate substantially over coming years

In accordance with its 20% acquisition terms, Key Capital will work with GoldVault to establish a social media marketing team to promote GoldVault accounts globally as well as to secure commercial gold streams. Key Capital additionally has an option to acquire a further 10% in GoldVault at any time before 30 June 2021.

Online registration is now available at www.goldvaultsaver.com and the platform is scheduled to launch in early 2020.

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

