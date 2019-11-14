Overstock Provides Key Dates for Upcoming Digital Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has released the following key dates related to its Series A-1 Preferred Digital Dividend. These dates were first announced during Overstock's Q3 2019 earnings call , which was held on November 12, 2019:



Proxy Vote :

Proxy Vote Record Date: December 18, 2019

Proxy Vote Date: February 13, 2020

Issuance of Dividend (pending proxy vote approval):

Issuance Record Date: February 24, 2020 (estimated)

Distribution Date: March 9, 2020 (estimated)

"This shareholder vote will significantly improve the value of the Series A-1 shares and be worth the wait for shareholders. The proxy vote is an important step for the first dividend of its kind that will give our shareholders access to the next generation of capital markets powered by tZERO. The vote gives our shareholders the opportunity to voice their view on the application of blockchain technology to the securities markets," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "We intend to have the Series A-1 OSTKO digital dividend in our shareholders' hands within a month of shareholder approval. Assuming shareholder approval on February 13, I am confident we can."

As previously announced , Overstock is seeking to register the Series A-1 shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission so they will be freely tradable upon distribution.

The company will continue to provide updates on the digital dividend, and all other company matters, on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages as they become available.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures' tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to our expectations surrounding the Series A-1 dividend, its registration, the record and payment date, and any time estimates for such events. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2019, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

