SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SNDL MO CC TIGR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial's August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Get additional information about SNDL:



Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: December 20, 2018 and September 24, 2019

Get additional information about MO:



The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

Class Period: February 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019

Get additional information about CC:



UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

Class Period: all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Fintech American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019; or (b) Fintech securities between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019.

Get additional information about TIGR:



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

