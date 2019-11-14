Tribune Publishing Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Program

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a cash dividend program under which Tribune Publishing intends to declare regular quarterly cash dividends to its shareholders. In conjunction therewith, Tribune Publishing's Board of Directors has declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. The initial dividend will be payable on December 10, 2019, to Tribune Publishing shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2019.



"The Board's decision to institute a regular cash dividend reflects the Company's financial strength, flexibility and confidence in its strategic plan," said David Dreier, Tribune Publishing Chairman. "We intend to enhance long-term shareholder value through strong operational performance and cash flow generation, as well as prudent capital allocation, which includes returning cash to investors."

While Tribune Publishing intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all future dividends are subject to the Board of Directors' determination that such dividends are in compliance with applicable law and that the dividend program continues to be in the best interests of Tribune Publishing and its shareholders. The dividend program may be canceled, suspended, terminated or modified at any time by Tribune Publishing's Board of Directors, in its discretion.

