Surge Holdings Launches Proprietary Rewards App Software

Memphis, TN, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. ("Surge") (OTCQB:SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Marketplace Network for convenience stores, bodegas and community markets that provide products to the underbanked, today announced the launch of its proprietary SurgeRewards App. Through engagement with the SurgeRewards application, customers earn points that can be redeemed for wireless service, cash rewards, and more.

Customers earn rewards points from the ad impressions that appear while they unlock their phone and by opening the SurgeRewards app to watch videos and ads, as well as by participating in short surveys. These reward points can be converted into statement credits for free cell phone service or cash. Customers are required to have a SurgePays Reloadable Debit card to receive their monthly cash disbursements.

Brian Cox, CEO of Surge Holdings, commented, "After significant investment and development into this software asset, we are very excited to launch our very own SurgeRewards app. Not only do we enable SurgePhone to offer free wireless service, but we can now partner with 3rd party wireless companies to offer revenue sharing rewards to their customers. We estimate this app will drive between 15,000 to 20,000 SurgePays Reloadable Debit card activations per month due to the card being a requirement for customers to get their monthly cash payments. Out of a single sale and customer relationship, Surge will realize revenue from the ad network rewards app, the wireless service and the debit card. This app allows us to cross-market sales efforts to obtain wireless customers and debit card holders."

In addition to its free SurgePhone Wireless service, the app will be preloaded on True Wireless customers Android handsets as well as other 3rd party Lifeline companies' handsets for additional revenue sharing opportunities through the ad network. All of these monthly cash disbursements will require these customers to obtain a SurgePays Reloadable Debit card as well.

Mr. Cox further stated, "We believe the SurgeRewards app will help build brand loyalty and further entrench customers within the Surge ecosystem so we can further monetize the relationships with our underbanked customers. This product fits perfectly with our mission to have a positive impact on the lives of our customers, and I take pride in knowing how many people will benefit from this service."

About Surge Holdings, Inc:

Surge Holdings, Inc. is a retail supply chain company that provides a virtual distribution hub for retailers, as well as offers telecom services for low income customers and financial payment services for the unbanked and under-banked. Surge products are delivered through a nationwide network of convenience stores and corner markets connected to the recently launched SurgePays™ Network (https://surgepays.com). This retail platform is designed to transform the traditional supply chain by providing local retailers seamless access to global products and to empower the corner store to select, order and fulfill delivery of wholesale goods from around the country. This platform also provides manufacturers a cost-effective and efficient platform to access local retailers. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com .

