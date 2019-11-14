Afya Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on December 2, 2019

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), today announced that it will report third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, before the opening of the market on Monday, December 2, 2019.



The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on December 2 at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID :) by dialing +1 (877) 591-8865 or +1 (336) 698-3012 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30, 2019. An audio replay of the call will be available through December 06, 2019 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 6781387. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https:// ir.afya.com.br/ .

About Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

