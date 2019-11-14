MariMed Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Jokūbas Žiburkus and MariMed Director Dr. Eva Selhub will be Speaking at Medical Cannabis Summit

Drs. Žiburkus and Selhub are Industry Speakers at Delta 9's Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies & Wellness Summit on Nov 14-15 Boston / Newton, Massachusetts

Summit Held at Crowne Plaza Boston / Newton Hotel - 320 Washington Street, Newton, MA





NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, today announced that Dr. Jokūbas Žiburkus, chief innovation officer and Dr. Eva Selhub, an independent director on MariMed's board, will participate as industry speakers at the Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies & Wellness Summit in Newton, MA November 14th and 15th. Their involvement is part of the MariMed's broader corporate initiative to foster greater education and appreciation in the medical community of established and potential benefits of cannabis and hemp for a range of health and wellness applications.

Dr. Žiburkus will present at the following events and times:

Thursday, November 14 - 8:00AM - The Endocannabinoid and Phytocannabinoid Entourage Effects

The session will focus on the human endocannabinoid system and its interaction with various components found in hemp. The presentation will have the most up to date science and clinical evidence in a PowerPoint format, and a 'Hemp CBD Guide for Healthcare Practitioners' will serve as a handout to accompany the PowerPoint presentation.

Friday, November 15 - 8:30AM - Clinical Applications and the Future of Cannabis Derived Products - Panel Discussion, Dr. Jokūbas Žiburkus & Dr. Eva Selhub

The discussion will focus on the four critical pillars in cannabis alternative therapy:

State of individual's endocannabinoid system

Possible drug-drug and system-system interactions with existing supplements of pharmaceuticals

Precise composition and reproducibility of the products (third party tested products with detailed analysis of phytocannabinoids and terpenes)

Condition and product-specific clinical efficacy and safety studies

As part of his educational tour, this appearance precedes an upcoming discussion by Žiburkus in Louisiana on December 5, 2019, at the Cannabis Care 2019 Nursing and Science Conference. The presentation will center around cannabigerol (CBG), known as the "mother of all cannabinoids."

Dr. Žiburkus has worked with hemp and hemp-derived formulations since 2013 and has trained over 500 physicians in the USA and Europe. As a tenured professor at the University of Houston, his research focused on neurological disorders, with the emphasis on epilepsy. He noted that "Summits like these are crucial for the medical community to share the quickly growing body of knowledge and evidence of the efficacy and various applications of cannabis-derived products on a range of medical conditions and needs. MariMed is committed to investing resources and the expertise of its leadership team to accelerate that process."

Dr. Selhub, also known as Dr. Eva, is an internationally recognized resiliency expert, physician, author, speaker, scientist, and consultant. She is board-certified in internal medicine and had served as an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Eva served for 20 years as a clinical associate of the world-renowned Benson Henry Institute for Mind-Body Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital, including six years as its medical director. MariMed elected Dr. Eva to its board of directors in October 2019.

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the company and its managed business units. The company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Kalm Fusion" and "Betty's Eddies." These precision dosed products are focused on specific medical symptoms and are licensed and distributed across the country.

In 2019, with the enactment of the 2018 US Farm Bill, MariMed formed MariMed Hemp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to leverage its seed to sale cannabis platform and experience into the emerging hemp-based CBD industry. MariMed Hemp has developed and is marketing a portfolio of CBD brands and products to multiple retailers and direct to consumers both domestically and internationally. MariMed Hemp recently launched its Hemp Engine™ store-within-a-store distribution platform for retailers. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the company. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jon Levine, CFO

MariMed Inc.

Tel (781) 559-8713

Media Contact

Jo McCarran, SVP Creative & Branding

MariMed Inc.

jmccarran@marimedinc.com