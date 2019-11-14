REMINDER: Les éditions Esse presents the 11th edition of the Vendu–Sold benefit auction at the Montréal Museum of Fine Arts

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November 21, 2019

Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion

1380 Sherbrooke St. West

Vendu–Sold Backstage at 5 p.m. (Patron and VIP ticket)

Cocktail reception at 6 p.m.

Auction starts at 7:30 p.m.

In the honorary presence of Catherine Pogonat, host on Radio-Canada (ICI Musique), and with the participation of Laurent E. Berniard as auctioneer.

It is with great pleasure that Les éditions Esse presents the 11th edition of the Vendu–Sold benefit auction. This fundraising event will enable the non-profit organization to maintain its leading role in promoting and disseminating the work of artists and authors active in the contemporary arts milieu. Vendu–Sold also provides exceptional visibility for emerging and recognized artists of great talent.

The featured artists are chosen by a selection committee that vouches for the excellence of the works at auction, this year comprising Anne-Claude Bacon, curator of the Hydro-Québec Collection; Julie Bélisle, cultural development agent at the Ville de Montréal; Béatrice Cloutier-Trépanier, curator of a private collection; Marie-Claude Landry, coordinator of the Ville de Laval Art Collection; Véronique Lefebvre, coordinator of Séminarts at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, and Sylvette Babin, director of Éditions Esse.

Participating artists

Ebrin Bagheri, Adam Basanta, Jérôme Bouchard, Philippe Caron Lefebvre, Hannah Claus, Frédéric Cordier, Sylvie Cotton, Marie-Michelle Deschamps, Annie Descôteaux, Robbin Deyo, Chun Hua Catherine Dong, Pierre Durette, Matthew Feyld, Cynthia Girard-Renard, Mathieu Grenier, Jessica Houston, Marlon Kroll, François Lacasse, Alexia Laferté Coutu, David Lafrance, Manuel Mathieu, Caroline Mauxion, Meryl McMaster, Michael Merrill, Caroline Monnet, Jérôme Nadeau, Sarah Osborne, Lauren Pelc-McArthur, Jessica Peters, Les Ramsay, Marigold Santos, Matt Shane, Dominique Sirois, Jackson Slattery, Françoise Sullivan, Julie Trudel, Laurence Veri, Pavitra Wickramasinghe, Nico Williams, Thea Yabut.

Les éditions Esse extends its warmest thanks to its loyal partners, the artists, and gallery owners for their generous contribution to this event: http://encan.esse.ca/en/2019-partners

To buy your ticket, visit: http://encan.esse.ca/en/tickets-0

Are you unable to attend the event, but would like to bid on the artworks being auctioned? You can fill out an absentee bid form that will allow you to bid without being physically present or by phone via our representatives. For more details: http://encan.esse.ca/en/absentee-bid-form

For further information on Vendu–Sold 2019, visit the auction website at: encan.esse.ca

