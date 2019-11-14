Gulf Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results

SHOUGUANG, China, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 20:00 Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the Third quarter 2019 results ended September 30, 2019.



Mr. Xiaobin Liu, CEO and Mr. Min Li ,CFO of Gulf Resources, will be hosting the call. The Company's management team will be available for investor questions following the prepared remarks.

To participate in this live conference call, please dial +1 (877) 407-8031 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial +1 (201)689-8031. The conference participant pass code is 13696770.



The webcasting is also available then, just simply click on the link below: http://www.gulfresourcesinc.com/events.html