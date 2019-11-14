Atreca to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ:BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on a deep understanding of the human immune response, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Stifel Healthcare Conference 2019

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Presentation Time: 10:55 a.m. EST

Location: New York, NY





Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. EST

Location: Boston, MA

Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at ir.atreca.com . Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the company's website for 90 days following each live presentation.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Atreca's discovery platform relies on the human immune system to discover unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing an active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets and provide the basis for novel clinical therapeutic candidates such as ATRC-101, the company's lead clinical candidate. The company expects to file an Investigational New Drug application for ATRC-101 by the end of 2019 and to commence a Phase 1b study in multiple solid tumor types in early 2020. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

Contacts

Atreca, Inc.

Herb Cross

Chief Financial Officer

info@atreca.com

Investors:

Alex Gray, 650-779-9251, ext. 251

agray@atreca.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.