Atreca to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ:BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on a deep understanding of the human immune response, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences:
- Stifel Healthcare Conference 2019
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Presentation Time: 10:55 a.m. EST
Location: New York, NY
- Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. EST
Location: Boston, MA
Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at ir.atreca.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the company's website for 90 days following each live presentation.
About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Atreca's discovery platform relies on the human immune system to discover unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing an active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets and provide the basis for novel clinical therapeutic candidates such as ATRC-101, the company's lead clinical candidate. The company expects to file an Investigational New Drug application for ATRC-101 by the end of 2019 and to commence a Phase 1b study in multiple solid tumor types in early 2020. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.
