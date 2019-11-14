scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, chief executive officer, will present and host investor meetings at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference being held at the Waldorf Hilton in London, UK. The Company is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 5:20 p.m. GMT.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com, and will be archived for ninety days.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit scPharmaceuticals.com

Contacts:

Katherine Taudvin, scPharmaceuticals Inc.

781-301-6706

ktaudvin@scpharma.com

Christopher F. Brinzey, Westwicke an ICR Company

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com