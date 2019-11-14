Market Overview

Stericycle to Present at NASDAQ Conference in December

Globe Newswire  
November 14, 2019 7:20am   Comments
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Cindy Miller and Chief Financial Officer Janet Zelenka will present at NASDAQ's 41st Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Stericycle, Inc., (NASDAQ:SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 20 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Stericycle Investor Relations at 847-607-2012

