HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Has Been Filed

Class Period: Nov. 5, 2014 - Aug. 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that Defendants concealed that Sealed Air's deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with a settlement of asbestos liabilities was actually done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company's financial results. Moreover, the complaint alleges that Sealed Air fired one auditor and hired another for an improper purpose – namely, to facilitate Defendants' efforts to engage in accounting fraud.

On August 6, 2018, Defendants revealed Sealed Air received a subpoena from the SEC concerning the Company's accounting for income taxes, financial reporting, and disclosures. This news drove the price of Sealed Air shares down $2.19, or down over 5%, on August 7, 2018.

Thereafter, on June 20, 2019, the Company fired CFO William Stiehl for cause after completing an internal investigation and receiving a second SEC subpoena.

"We're focused on recovering investors' substantial losses and holding Sealed Air and its senior management accountable for their alleged accounting fraud," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

