VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present a comprehensive overview of the Company's clinical, regulatory and commercialization priorities at Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live" Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm ET / 10:10 am PT and will be available online.



Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET / 10:10 a.m. PT Access: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

The livestream presentation will be archived for 30 days and participants are encouraged to go to the above-referenced website 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. The conference sponsor provides corporate visibility services to CytoDyn for a fee.

