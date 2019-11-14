Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CytoDyn to Present at Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live" Conference on November 14, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2019 8:02pm   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present a comprehensive overview of the Company's clinical, regulatory and commercialization priorities at Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live" Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm ET / 10:10 am PT and will be available online.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET / 10:10 a.m. PT
Access: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

The livestream presentation will be archived for 30 days and participants are encouraged to go to the above-referenced website 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation.  The conference sponsor provides corporate visibility services to CytoDyn for a fee.     

CONTACTS:
Investors:
Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D.
President & CEO
npourhassan@cytodyn.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo