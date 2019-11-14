HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1762 per share on the company's common stock.



The dividend, the first in HP's fiscal year 2020, is payable on January 2, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2019. HP has approximately 1.5 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

