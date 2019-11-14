Market Overview

HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2019
PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1762 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the first in HP's fiscal year 2020, is payable on January 2, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2019. HP has approximately 1.5 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

