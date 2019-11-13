Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cadence Bancorp, Eldorado Resorts, Sundial Growers, and electroCore and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), and electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 to July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

On July 22, 2019, Cadence disclosed that "higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million" negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, the price of Cadence shares fell $3.75, or over 19%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019.

The complaint, filed on September 16, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) that the company's financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)

Class Period: March 1, 2019 to September 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2019

On September 3, 2019, Eldorado revealed that CEO Tom Reeg, president and chief operating officer Anthony Carano, executive chairman Gary Carano, and director James Hawkins had received subpoenas in May pertaining to an ongoing investigation of the executives trading in an undisclosed company tied to James Hawkins.

On this news, Eldorado's share price fell $3.09, or over 8%, to close at $35.42 on September 3, 2019.

The complaint, filed on September 23, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) several of the company's executive officers, including CEO Thomas Reeg, engaged in improper trading with respect to the securities of another publicly-traded company; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Eldorado's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Class Period: Securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the company's August 1, 2019 initial public offering ("IPO").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

On August 1, 2019, Sundial closed its initial public offering ("IPO"), in which it sold 11 million shares at $13.00 per share, yielding $143 million in proceeds. In the Registration Statement for the IPO, the company stated that it produces "high-quality, consistent cannabis."

On August 14, 2019, cannabis producer Zenabis Global Inc. ("Zenabis") revealed that "[c]ertain third-party producers failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations. Due to quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis from a third-party."

On August 19, 2019, MarketWatch published an article stating that Sundial had sold the cannabis to Zenabis. The article also stated that the cannabis was returned "because it contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material, according to people familiar with the matter."

On this same day, the company confirmed that it was resolving an "isolated immaterial matter between Sundial and [a] Licensed Producer."

The complaint, filed on September 25, 2019, alleges that in the IPO and afterwards defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Sundial's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sundial's stock is currently trading at $4.66 per share, a 64% decrease from the $13.00 IPO price.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Class Period: Securities purchased between June 22, 2018 and September 25, 2019 ("the "Class Period") and/or pursuant or traceable to the Company's June 2018 initial public offering ("IPO").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

In June of 2018, electroCore completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it sold 5.2 million shares at $15.00 per share. On May 14, 2019, the Company announced that its first quarter 2019 financial results fell short of investors' expectations, reporting $410,000 in net sales and an operating loss of $14.2 million.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.58, or nearly 29%, to close at $3.75 per share on May 15, 2019.

Then, on September 25, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested more information and analysis of clinical data for electroCore's 510(k) submission, which seeks an expanded indication for the use of gammaCore, the Company's treatment for pain associated with episodic cluster headache.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.79, or over 23%, to close at $2.57 per share on September 25, 2019.

By market close on September 26, 2019, electroCore stock was trading as low as $2.48 per share, an 83% decline from the $15 per share IPO price.

The complaint, filed on September 26, 2019 alleges that throughout the Class Period and following the IPO defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's lead product, gammaCore, did not enjoy any advantages over other acute treatments for migraines and episodic cluster headaches; (2) that, as a result, doctors and patients were unlikely to adopt gammaCore over existing treatments; (3) that the Company's voucher program was not effective to increase adoption of gammaCore; (4) that the Company lacked sufficient resources to successfully commercialize gammaCore; (5) that the Company's business plan and strategy was not sustainable because electroCore lacked sufficient revenue to be profitable; (6) that the Company's product registry and efforts were ineffective to initiate reimbursement policies by commercial payors for gammaCore; (7) that the lack of reimbursement would materially impact adoption and sales of gammaCore; (8) that the Company lacked sufficient clinical data demonstrating that gammaCore was effective and safe for migraine prevention; (9) that, as a result, the Company's 510(k) submission for the use of gammaCore for migraine prevention was unlikely to be approved by the FDA; and (10) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

