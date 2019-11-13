Market Overview

Lantronix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
  • First Quarter Net Revenue was $12.7 Million, Up 4% from the Prior Year and Up 25% Sequentially
  • GAAP EPS, Inclusive of Acquisition and Restructuring Expenses was ($0.11) per share
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.00 per share
  • Closed the Acquisition of Maestro Wireless, Adding Mobile Connectivity and Asset Tracking to Product Portfolio
  • Announced the Definitive Agreement to Acquire Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation, Which is Expected to Close Early 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 that ended September 30, 2019.

Net revenue totaled $12.7 million, up 4% year over year and 25% sequentially, reflecting the acquisition of Maestro Wireless (Maestro).

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 48.6%, including the contribution from Maestro and a non-cash charge of $0.2 million for amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory. 

GAAP EPS was ($0.11), compared to ($0.00) in the year-ago quarter and ($0.06) in the prior quarter and reflecting expenses related to the acquisition of Maestro.  Non-GAAP EPS was $0.00, down from $0.04 in the year-ago first quarter and $0.03 in the prior fiscal quarter.

Business Outlook
Lantronix expects net revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 between $12.5 million and $13.5 million and non-GAAP EPS between $0.02 and $0.06.

For Fiscal 2020, Lantronix continues to expect revenue growth of 15% and non-GAAP EPS growth of 30% for its current business as compared to Fiscal 2019.  Assuming that the recently announced acquisition of Intrinsyc Technologies is closed by January of 2020, Lantronix expects fiscal 2020 revenue growth on the order of 25% and non-GAAP EPS growth of 35% as compared to Fiscal 2019.

"Our first quarter was one of change and progress," said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix.  "As we look to the remainder of the fiscal year we are steadfastly focused on organic growth, the closure and integration of recently announced acquisitions, and the realization of synergies equating to strong earnings growth for the benefit of shareholders."

Conference Call and Webcast
Lantronix will host an investor conference call and audio webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 that ended September 30, 2019. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q1 FY 2020 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.lantronix.com.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today at www.lantronix.com. A telephonic replay will also be available through December 13, 2019, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10136685.

About Lantronix 
Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.
Learn more on the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) severance and restructuring charges, (vii) acquisition-related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (viiii) amortization of purchased intangibles, and (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix's ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our acquisition activity, operational synergies, our product development efforts, and our projected operating and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in our other filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

Lantronix Investor Relations Contact:  
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com

© 2019 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix and XPort are registered trademarks, and ConsoleFlow is a trademark, of Lantronix, Inc.




LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (In thousands)
         
    September 30,   June 30,
      2019       2019  
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 12,028     $ 18,282  
Accounts receivable, net     7,845       7,388  
Inventories, net     12,423       10,509  
Contract manufacturers' receivable     419       1,324  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,274       687  
Total current assets     33,989       38,190  
Property and equipment, net     1,351       1,199  
Goodwill     12,458       9,488  
Intangible assets, net     1,768       -  
Other assets     1,188       67  
Total assets   $ 50,754     $ 48,944  
         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 5,986     $ 4,716  
Accrued payroll and related expenses     2,588       2,060  
Warranty reserve     108       116  
Other current liabilities     6,296       4,580  
Total current liabilities     14,978       11,472  
Other non-current liabilities     384       206  
Total liabilities     15,362       11,678  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     226,870       226,274  
Accumulated deficit     (191,851 )     (189,381 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   371       371  
Total stockholders' equity     35,392       37,266  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 50,754     $ 48,944  
         



LANTRONIX, INC.  
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
             
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2019   2019   2018
Net revenue   $ 12,741   $ 10,153   $ 12,279
Cost of revenue   6,546   4,411   5,499
Gross profit   6,195   5,742   6,780
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative   4,473   3,554   4,271
Research and development   2,621   2,200   2,215
Restructuring, severance and related charges   749   823   323
Acquisition-related costs   643   410   -
Impairment of long-lived asset   -   275   -
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   144   -   -
Total operating expenses   8,630   7,262   6,809
Loss from operations   (2,435)   (1,520)   (29)
Interest income (expense), net   56   89   (4)
Other income (expense), net   (43)   (1)   (10)
Loss before income taxes   (2,422)   (1,432)   (43)
Provision for income taxes   48   27   40
Net loss   $ (2,470)   $ (1,459)   $ (83)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted   $ (0.11)   $ (0.06)   $ (0.00)
Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted   22,913   22,621   19,323
             



LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS
(In thousands, except per share data )
             
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,
     June 30,   September 30,
    2019     2019     2018  
             
GAAP net loss   $ (2,470 )   $ (1,459 )   $ (83 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:            
Cost of revenue:            
Share-based compensation     24       23       17  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants     1       -       -  
Depreciation and amortization     67       53       48  
Total adjustments to cost of revenue     92       76       65  
Selling, general and administrative:            
Share-based compensation     459       491       400  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants     5       -       6  
Depreciation and amortization     54       48       46  
Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative     518       539       452  
Research and development:            
Share-based compensation     95       97       61  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants     4       -       -  
Depreciation and amortization     26       22       11  
Total adjustments to research and development     125       119       72  
Restructuring, severance and related charges     749       823       323  
Acquisition related costs     643       410       -  
Impairment of long-lived asset     -       275       -  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets     144       -       -  
Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory     171       -       -  
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses     2,350       2,166       847  
Interest (income) expense, net     (56 )     (89 )     4  
Other expense, net     43       1       10  
Provision for income taxes     48       27       40  
Total non-GAAP adjustments     2,477       2,181       966  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 7     $ 722     $ 883  
             
             
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted   $ 0.00     $ 0.03     $ 0.04  
             
Denominator for GAAP net loss per share - diluted   $ 22,913     $ 22,621     $ 19,323  
Non-GAAP adjustment     1,834       1,909       2,472  
Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted   $ 24,747     $ 24,530     $ 21,795  
             
GAAP operating expenses   $ 8,630     $ 7,262     $ 6,809  
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses     (2,350 )     (2,166 )     (847 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 6,280     $ 5,096     $ 5,962  
             



LANTRONIX, INC.  
UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION  
(In thousands)  
               
  Three Months Ended    
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   September 30,
2018		    
IoT $ 10,221   $ 8,327   $ 8,967    
IT Management   2,301     1,646     3,101    
Other   219     180     211    
  $ 12,741   $ 10,153   $ 12,279    
               
               
  Three Months Ended    
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   September 30,
2018		    
Americas $ 5,764   $ 5,217   $ 6,914    
EMEA   4,521     3,229     3,520    
Asia Pacific Japan   2,456     1,707     1,845    
  $ 12,741   $ 10,153   $ 12,279    
               

Primary Logo

