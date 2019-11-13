TELA Bio Appoints Federica O'Brien to Board of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA") (NASDAQ:TELA), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced the appointment of Federica F. O'Brien to the Company's Board of Directors, bringing the Company's total number of directors to eight. Ms. O'Brien has also been appointed chairperson of the audit committee.



"Freddi's financial and operational experience in the life sciences industry will be invaluable as we move forward and grow our business," said Antony Koblish, co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio. "We look forward to the contributions and insights that Freddi will offer the Company as she assumes the role of Audit Committee Chair."

Ms. O'Brien has over 25 years of executive financial and operational leadership roles in life sciences and technology companies. Ms. O'Brien has held senior executive and financial leadership roles at Complexa, Inc., Cerecor, Inc., Cervilenz, Inc., Cardiokine, Inc., and Barrier Therapeutics, Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. O'Brien was Chief Financial Officer of Infonautics, Inc., a publicly-held technology-based company. Currently, Ms. O'Brien is President of CFO'Brien Consulting, LLC, for which she provides strategic and financial consulting services for life sciences companies. Ms. O'Brien began her career in professional service accounting firms, most recently at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was dedicated to emerging growth companies. Ms. O'Brien received her B.A. in accounting from Rutgers University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I am fortunate to join the TELA Bio Board at this exciting time and look forward to working with my fellow board members and TELA's leadership team," said Ms. O'Brien. "During my career, I've had many opportunities to help companies grow and look forward to bringing this experience and expertise to TELA as they continue to expand their commercial operations and drive adoption of a new category of soft tissue reinforcement materials."

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding TELA's current expectations. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TELA undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

