Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ:RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.



The RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time.



The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,500 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

