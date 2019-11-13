Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

  • The RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time.
     
  • The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,500 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Neeraj Mahajan, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4074

Press contact:
Caitlin Doherty
Public Relations Manager
press@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4240

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo