Ultimate Medical Academy Appoints Thomas Rametta As President

Tampa, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of Ultimate Medical Academy, a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence, is proud to announce that Thomas Rametta has been appointed president of the organization. Rametta will lead the institution, which has more than 14,000 students, 55,000 alumni and 2,200 staff members nationwide, on its mission to equip and empower students in healthcare careers, while also helping employers to fill their talent needs.

Rametta is a familiar face to the UMA family, having spent more than 10 years working across all levels of the institution.

"Tom's commitment to the student experience and their post-graduate employment, coupled with his focus on the well-being of UMA's employees, are integral to UMA's mission-driven culture," said Darlyne Bailey, Chair of UMA's Board of Trustees. "His dedication to the institution over the past decade is evident, and we look forward to him continuing to build on the foundation of UMA in helping to meet the nation's growing need for healthcare workers."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 12.5 million workers will be needed to fill open healthcare positions between 2018 and 2028. For 25 years, UMA has helped prepare students for careers in healthcare, and offers programs in Health and Human Services, Health Information Technology, Healthcare Management, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Billing and Coding and more. UMA educates learners from across the U.S. through online programs and also has a physical campus offering hands-on learning in Clearwater, Florida.

In addition to educating students for healthcare careers, UMA also partners closely with employers to help place students in much-needed roles after graduation. Employer partners include healthcare insurance providers, revenue and payment cycle management providers, healthcare information management companies, top pharmacies, and large business process outsourcing (BPO) service providers focused in healthcare.

"UMA has an important purpose – to educate and support learners to do the vital work at the heart of healthcare," said Rametta "As that need continues to grow, so does my passion for ensuring that UMA provides the most relevant educational experiences to help our students succeed in their careers and to help healthcare employers meet their workforce needs."

Rametta is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from James Madison University. Prior to UMA, Rametta was Group Finance Director of Enterprise Media Group (EMG), a $700 million segment of Dow Jones. Prior to EMG, he was Director of Management Reporting for Factiva, LLC (also a Dow Jones company).

In addition to the unanimous endorsement of the UMA Board of Trustees, Rametta has the full support of UMA's Executive Team that brings a wealth of experience in education, technology, healthcare, strategy and analytics.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 55,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. Additionally, UMA has three centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to medical practitioners nationwide. Each CME is individually accredited. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

# # #

Attachment

Crystal Lauderdale Ultimate Medical Academy 8137284294 media@ultimatemedical.edu