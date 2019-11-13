Market Overview

San Francisco Federal Credit Union Hires Chief Administrative Officer

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2019 1:04pm   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union (SFFedCU) today announced that Heidi Goldstein has joined the credit union as chief administration officer to lead expansion of human resources, organizational development and training capabilities of the credit union, which has 120 employees.

"We are excited to have Heidi come aboard and apply her diverse industry experience and vast knowledge to introduce best practices and customized programs to enable our employees to excel in their roles serving the membership," said CEO Jonathan Oliver. "She will surely be an asset in the future growth of the Credit Union." The 46,000-member, not-for-profit organization has six branches in San Francisco and San Mateo County.

Prior to joining San Francisco Federal Credit Union, Goldstein was the executive consultant for human resources to the Pacific Maritime Association, and served as the organizational consultant to a variety of socially responsible B-Corp and non-profit organizations. She has held numerous executive-level HR and operations positions in the telecommunications, high-tech and maritime industries. Her community involvement includes service as a commissioner with the Classified Service Personnel Commission of the Berkeley Unified School District and as an advisor or member of several regional non-profit boards. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Swarthmore College.

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union
San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954 and is not-for-profit and member-owned. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco or San Mateo Counties is eligible for membership. San Francisco Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. We provide banking, lending and investment services to more than 46,000 members and have assets of $1.1 billion. For more information, visit SanFranciscoFCU.com

For More Information:
Rob A. Seide
415-615-7012
Rob_Seide@SanFranciscoFCU.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5336aff4-012a-457b-83a1-b6b847ddd01d

Primary Logo

