Stefanini is Hosting an Innovation Hackathon in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini , a $1B global IT provider, is going to host an Innovation Hackathon on Dec. 6, 2019 at its Southfield Innovation Center. A hackathon is an event where programmers gather to collaborate on a software project, like creating a product for example.



During the hackathon, programmers will gather to collaborate on a project: flying a drone using voice commands. The event is open and free and requires some technology knowledge: HTML, Javascript and CSS, HTTP REST API, C# (.NET). Familiarity with Microsoft PowerBI streaming datasets and dashboards is a plus. "This event will provide many opportunities for participants, both personally and professionally, as they co-create solutions for their future," said Renata Galle, vice president of innovation and digital business at Stefanini.



The company's goal is to attract talent through a dynamic and interactive process, identify and foster new skills within its employees, and connect students and professionals in the local market with its Digital Talent Mall and job opportunities.



Each participant will be evaluated and may be part of Stefanini's Digital Projects and Talent Mall based on

Creativity

Concentration

Teamwork

Proactivity​​​​​​

Logic

Resilience

Technical knowledge

The Challenge:



This is a programming challenge, with the goal of creating a web application that allows the control of a Tello drone's flight using voice commands. A voice recognition platform and a software development kit for the drone will be provided. The teams will have to code the app to interact with the drone, send commands, extract flight information from it, and display some of this flight information back into a visualization dashboard.

The teams will have at their disposal different paths to follow to achieve the goal.

Date: Dec. 6, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: 27100 W. 11 Mile Rd. Southfield, MI 48034

Register here .

* Stefanini will provide the computer, lunch and snacks for all participants.

Want more information? hackathon_us@stefanini.com

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 41 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

