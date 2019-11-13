Monica Enand Joins NW Natural Holding Company Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE:NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), elected Monica Enand to the board starting November 12, 2019.



In 2008, Enand founded Zapproved, a cloud-based software provider for corporate legal departments, where she currently serves as chief executive officer. Before founding Zapproved, she was the director of business development and marketing at Avnera Corporation, a fabless semiconductor manufacturer. Enand also held sales and marketing positions at IBM and was a program manager in the Compiler and Architecture Group at Intel.

Enand chairs the boards of directors of Auth0, is a board member of Oregon Business Council, and is immediate past president of the Technology Association of Oregon. She previously served on the Oregon Growth Board and Oregon Innovation Council. Enand received the 2018 Sam Blackman Award for Civic Engagement, the 2016 Portland Business Journal Entrepreneur of the Year award, and the 2010 Portland Business Journal Orchid Award for achievement for women in business.

"Monica brings valuable expertise to our board," said Tod Hamachek, NW Natural board chair. "We know her leadership will be a tremendous benefit to our company."

Enand holds a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Portland.

NW Natural Holdings' board elected Enand for a term that expires on the date of the company's annual meeting of shareholders, which is expected to be May 28, 2020.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE:NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings' subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. When current outstanding transactions close, NW Natural Water expects to serve approximately 62,000 people through nearly 25,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com .

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com .

