LogistiCare Contracts with PacificSource Community Solutions to Provide Non-Emergency Medical Transportation in two Oregon counties

Atlanta, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, today announced it has contracted with PacificSource Community Solutions to serve the coordinated care organization's (CCO) 100,000 members in Oregon's Marion and Polk counties, beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

"We are elated to have entered into this agreement and look forward to continuing to fulfil the transportation needs of Oregonians, many of whom are among the most frail and vulnerable," said LogistiCare CEO Carter Pate. "LogistiCare has provided NEMT services in Marion and Polk counties under a different CCO for the past two years. We are committed to providing a seamless transition with the exceptional level of service our members have come to expect."

Together with the newly acquired Circulation technology, LogistiCare offers access to convenient, safe and reliable transportation. The company's tech-enabled solutions offer enhanced functionality, stronger network performance and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

"LogistiCare's knowledge of our community, coupled with their decades of experience in the industry, positions them as the best resource to coordinate non-emergency medical transportation for our CCO members in Marion and Polk counties," said Ken Provencher, president and CEO of PacificSource Community Solutions. "I look forward to a relationship that benefits our members for years to come."

As part of the company's commitment to member experience, while providing quality service and oversight to PacificSource Community Solutions, the company encourages all beneficiaries, advocacy groups and healthcare providers to submit feedback. The company employs numerous outreach efforts to obtain meaningful responses from Oregon stakeholders, including after-call and after-trip surveys and a dedicated phone number that allows individuals to speak directly with a LogistiCare member care representative. The company's WeCare form on its website also allows individuals to submit comments that are immediately routed to the operations center for follow up.

About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, www.logisticare.com and www.circulation.com.

About PacificSource

PacificSource Community Solutions is part of the PacificSource family of companies. PacificSource Health Plans is an independent, not-for-profit community health plan serving the Northwest. Founded in 1933, PacificSource is based in Springfield, Oregon, with local offices in Idaho, Montana, and Washington. The PacificSource family of companies employs 1,000 people, serves more than 300,000 individuals, and has 3,900 employer clients throughout the Northwest. For more information visit PacificSource.com.

