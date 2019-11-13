Vital joins Canon Medical to showcase Collaborative imaging at RSNA 2019

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At RSNA 2019, Vital, a Canon Group company, will be sharing a booth with Canon Medical and Olea to showcase how Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging can seamlessly integrate into the patient's health care journey. With a focus on Collaborative imaging, Vital will be giving booth visitors the opportunity to witness first-hand how the latest visualization and healthcare informatics technologies can create new value across the entire healthcare continuum.

The Latest in Advanced Visualization

In addition to exploring the most recent release of Vitrea (7.11) and its workflow, performance and modality application enhancements, attendees will also be given a demonstration of Global Illumination rendering. Hailed as the new standard of advanced visualization, Global Illumination offers a more photorealistic view of human anatomy for enhanced collaboration across patient care teams.

We will also be showcasing our latest improvements in cybersecurity, as well as partner application support on workstation, extend and enterprise systems.

Vital Events at RSNA 2019

Join us for two special events throughout the week of RSNA 2019: AI Showcase Kiosk & Innovation Theater Presentation. Visit vitalimages.com/rsna to see the most recent schedule of RSNA events.

AI Showcase Kiosk

Join Vital and Canon Medical in the AI Showcase 10537C - North Hall Level 1. Learn more about how Canon Medical and Vital are collaborating to drive innovation using AI in imaging, visualization and health informatics technologies. Innovation Theater Presentation

Join Larry Sitka, CSIO/VP Enterprise Applications, for Innovation: The Future of Collaborative imaging on Sunday, December 1 at 3:30 p.m. in the South Hall Innovation Theater.

"Using the latest technology delivered by Vitrea Enterprise Imaging, Vital continues to empower clinicians and administrators to work together to improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs and focus on the patients first," says Jim Litterer, President and CEO of Vital. "Working with a range of companies, we're bringing the latest visualization innovations and technology to RSNA and our customers, and we are excited to work with Canon Medical to share the full Collaborative imaging story."

Find Vital along with Olea Medical, at RSNA 2019 in Canon Medical's booth 1933 in the South Hall of McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, December 1-6. Learn more at vitalimages.com/rsna.

About Vital®

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise when and where providers need it. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization to give clinicians the ability to make real-time decisions for today's empowered healthcare consumer and enhancing the patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com , or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

