Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming November 22, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ("Eldorado" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ERI) investors who purchased securities between March 1, 2019 and September 2, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On September 3, 2019, Eldorado revealed that CEO Tom Reeg, president and chief operating officer Anthony Carano, executive chairman Gary Carano, and director James Hawkins had received subpoenas in May pertaining to an ongoing investigation of the executives trading in an undisclosed company tied to James Hawkins.

On this news, Eldorado's share price fell $3.09, or over 8%, to close at $35.42 on September 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that several of the Company's executive officers, including CEO Thomas Reeg, engaged in improper trading with respect to the securities of another publicly-traded company; and (2) that as a result, Defendants' statements about Eldorado's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eldorado securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than November 22, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

