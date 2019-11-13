The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SEE, MO, MTCH and CC

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Class Period: November 5, 2014 to August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

According to the complaint, Sealed Air Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants' efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air's deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company's financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air's Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air's statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Class Period: December 20, 2018 to September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint alleges Altria Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company's $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL's products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria's investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company's reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 to September 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Match Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Class Period: February 16, 2017 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

The complaint alleges The Chemours Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chemours had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was greater than the Company had represented to a point that could be material; (3) the Company's policies, standards and procedures were not properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment (4) Chemours' handling, manufacture, use, and disposal of hazardous substances was not in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; and (5) as a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

