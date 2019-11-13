Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Share:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Dickerson will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5:00 a.m. PST / 8:00 a.m. EST.

Mr. Durn will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York on Monday, Dec. 9 beginning at 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of these sessions will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations and a replay of each event will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo