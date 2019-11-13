Translate Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that Company management will present at the following investor conferences:



Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 9:45 a.m. ET, New York, NY

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. GMT, London, England

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference, December 4, 2019, 3:30 p.m. ET, Boston, MA





A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible through the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Translate Bio's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The Company's MRT platform is designed to develop product candidates that deliver mRNA carrying instructions to produce intracellular, transmembrane and secreted proteins for therapeutic benefit. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its MRT platform to treat pulmonary diseases caused by insufficient protein production or where production of proteins can modify disease. The Company also believes its technology is applicable to a broad range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver, eye and central nervous system. Additionally, the MRT platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies or vaccines in areas such as infectious disease and oncology. Translate Bio's lead program is being developed as a treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) and is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

Contact for Translate Bio