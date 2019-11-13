ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bloom Energy Corporation – BE

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom securities pursuant and/or traceable to Bloom's Registration Statement issued in connection with Bloom's July 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (2) purchased the publicly traded securities of Bloom between July 26, 2018 and September 16, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Bloom investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Bloom class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1681.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.



NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bloom's technology produced emissions comparable to that a modern natural gas plant; (2) Bloom's estimates of useful life for its energy servers and fuel cells were inaccurate; (3) Bloom used misleading accounting to mask the effect of future servicing expenses; (4) consequently, Bloom will potentially be liable for up to $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1681.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.