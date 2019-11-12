Amdocs Enters into a Managed Services Agreement with T-Mobile USA to Drive Growth in Subscription Services

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announces a multi-year agreement to extend managed services in support of T-Mobile's Metro pre-paid business. In addition, T-Mobile USA selected a new subscription monetization solution based on Amdocs MarketONE that will help T-Mobile deliver new digital subscription offerings with a seamless customer experience.



The increasing popularity of direct-to-consumer digital services is creating new challenges. Leading service providers such as T-Mobile are re-imagining the customer experience by leveraging their smart systems to enhance customer journeys across all touch points. With Amdocs Media's MarketONE, T-Mobile looks to gain speed, agility and competitive advantage as it onboards partners more efficiently and drives penetration of digital services.

"Amdocs has been a trusted partner for over 20 years and expanding our relationship via this type of collaboration reflects our confidence and trust in them, as well as their ability to innovate and deliver," said Cody Sanford, EVP and CIO at T-Mobile.

"T-Mobile continues to deliver on the high expectations of American consumers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. "By leveraging our SaaS-based Amdocs MarketONE platform, we look forward to helping T-Mobile deliver popular digital subscription services to their customers in a seamless, integrated manner."

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

