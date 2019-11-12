ECN Capital Changes Schedule for 2020 Investor Day to Tuesday January 28, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company") has rescheduled the venue and date of its previously announced Investor Day from Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Boca Resort to Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Eau Resort in Palm Beach, Florida due to logistical issues. Presentations will be given by management of ECN Capital as well as each of its operating subsidiaries: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group. Presentations will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hotel information and other details to follow.

Attendance in person is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. If you are interested in attending, please contact John Wimsatt at jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com .

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) is a leading provider of prime credit portfolios to more than ninety US financial institutions. ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on prime credit assets offering unsecured and secured consumer portfolio solutions as well as credit card portfolios. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact