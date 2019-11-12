Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on November 19, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. ET / 12:35 p.m. PT; and



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London on November 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. PT.





A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investors section of Harpoon Therapeutics' website at www.harpoontx.com .

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon's first product, HPN424, targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Harpoon's second product, HPN536, targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .

